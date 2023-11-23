What Pokémon GO It currently has one of the most active communities in the world of video games, it is no surprise. In fact, we would be surprised if, on the contrary, we did not have information from the community every day like the one we bring you today.

And if you are fan of Pokémon GO You will like to take a look at the perfect list that one of the Pokémon trainers from the Niantic game has shared. A image guide which allows us to organize ourselves and get the most out of the game every day.

I made a daily checklist because I always wanted to make an infographic of this game

byu/Sebastian_Adventure inpokemongo

As we can see in the design, very well organized, clean and neat, we can divide the day by day of Pokémon GO in several sections. Among which are the use of incense, PVE and PVP modes, PokéStops, what we have to do to increase our friendships and much more.

Without a doubt one step by step guide in an image that will be useful to more than one person. As is often the case with this type of publications, It hasn’t been long until the post has gone viral on social media. and forums like Reddit, which is one of the most active in the Pokémon world today.

