Pokémon fans have participated in a vote that has been viral in the community, referring to the new type of Pokémon that they would like to see added for Generation 10 and future generations. A matter that has generated quite a bit of debate.

It all comes as a result of the news we published yesterday about the design of one of the Pokémon that looked like a melted evolution of Eevee. Well, as a result of this publication, the community has been generating an intense debate in the comments about the new type of Pokémon they would like to see.

We have the following types proposed thanks to the originality and shared designs by user MonsieurMidnight on the official forum and comments from Pokémon fans:

Gourmet Dragon/Gourmet Plant/Gourmet Phantom Sound/Sound Sound/Steel

And the designs have been incredible, so we invite you to take a look at the post again:

If you could add 1 or 2 new types what would it be ? For me it’ll be Gourmet and Sound type (Art by me)

byu/MonsieurMidnight inpokemon

Don’t forget that you can also participate in the debate that has been generated in the post about the type of Pokémon you would like to see in Generation 10 and in future Gen that offers us Pokémon. Ready for this debate?

Also tell us in this entry as part of the Pokémon fans, what type of Pokémon you would like to see in the following generations and if you have another idea in mind.

