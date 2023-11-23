We have already shared several Paradox shapes designed by Pokémon artists on the web. Today we bring you one more, this time focused on Metagross.

Metagrsoss is a Steel and Psychic type Pokémon introduced in the 3rd generation. Their pre-evolutions are Beldum and Metang, and the three of them make up the evolutionary line of pseudo-legendaries of this generation. In this case, Reddit user HertzBurst hhas shown what a spectacular different form than the usual one could look like inspired by a paradox form, the new variants of the past or future introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired by paradoxical forms are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. In the image you can see Metagross with an incredible appearance based on a kind of robot, with several floating fists, the body shape of its Mega Evolution and the characteristic appearance of the paradox forms of the future.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

(OC) Here’s a paradox Metagross concept I made inspired by it’s mega and Flying Saucers!

byu/HertzBurst inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments.

