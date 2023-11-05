The Pokémon universe is full of extremely interesting facts and circumstances. And it is that from the Pokémon anime to the movies, passing of course through the games. They all have had their stories and their lore behind them.

A theory has recently emerged that link to the Latias that appears in the animewith which he appears in the fifth Pokémon movie: Pokémon Heroes: Latios and Latias. A film that came out in 2002 and that would respond to some loose ends left by the anime series.

In the anime, we see in one of the episodes how Ash meets an injured Latias. This Pokémon crashed into a forest and she was incapacitated. When Latias is a little more recovered and cared for by Ash, Team Rocket attacks her. Absorbing it with a powerful machine, along with Ash and Pikachu. It is Pikachu who manages to save them and thus escape by flying in the sky. With Ash on the Pokémon’s back. In the series we also see how Latias herself later asks Ash for help to rescue Latios.

Both Pokémon are directly related to the Pokémon Heroes movie: Latios and Latias, since They are seen in the Alto Mare home, the same location that was dropped on us in the series. Although some theories suggest that the Latias and Latios that we see in the film They are the offspring/offsprings of the Pokémon that Ash saved.others think that we are indeed talking about the same Latias and Latios as in the series.

