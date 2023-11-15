In addition to the Pokémon Horizons anime, The Pokémon Company has more multimedia projects in development. One of them is Pokémon Concierge, a stop-motion animation that will come true in collaboration with Netflix and which already has a release date.

The project was only announced in February of this year, but fortunately fans will not have to wait long to see it, since Netflix anticipated that it would be available next December.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

When and where will Pokémon Concierge premiere?

The good news is that Netflix and The Pokémon Company will keep their promise, as today the streaming company announced that Pokémon Concierge will debut exclusively on its platform next December 28 worldwide.

Since its announcement, it had only been possible to see the trailers for Pokémon Concierge in Japanese, so it was not known how it would be heard in Latin Spanish or if it would have dubbing. Today we know that, as expected, the animation will have the option of dubbing into Latin Spanish and you can hear how it turned out trailer below.

New Pokémon Concierge promotional poster

How many episodes will Pokémon Concierge have?

The main theme of this animation is Have a Good Time Herewhich was carried out by the Japanese singer Mariya Takeuchi.

The series will consist of only 4 episodeseach one of 14 and 20 minutes long. All will be available on the same day of release. It is unknown if there are plans to produce more episodes.

We will keep you informed.

In case you missed it: The Pokémon Company parodied American Psycho to promote the Pokémon TCG.

What did you think of the Pokémon Concierge dub? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Pokémon by visiting this page.

Related video: Pokémon – 25th Anniversary Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News