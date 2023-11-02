Are you looking for new Pokémon products? Well, here we bring you an official announcement that you will love, especially if you are already looking forward to Christmas.

Specifically, it is a line of products planned for the Pokémon Center and later for other stores. The Pokémon Center store has added a charming collection of festive plushies to celebrate the holiday season. Among them are keychains featuring Pikachu, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, all dressed in festive outfits and accessories like Santa hats and bows.

There are also larger stuffed animals, ideal for the Christmas season. Additionally, a set with four of these adorable plushies will be released soon. You can check its availability here.

