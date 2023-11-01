It seems that we have more news for Pokémon Café ReMix fans: we have new content for this app. They have been officially confirmed this morning.

What’s new in Pokémon Café ReMix

Yes, we are talking specifically about new confirmed events. has been added a new monthly goal pass that allow us to get the Pokémon Growlithe. We can also max out your outfit grade as you complete it throughout the month.

Phases 2301-2325 have also been added to the game.



