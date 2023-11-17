It seems that we have more news for Pokémon Café ReMix fans: we have new content for this app. They have been officially confirmed this morning.

What’s new in Pokémon Café ReMix

Yes, we are talking specifically about new confirmed events. This event has been announced Eevee:

On November 21, Eevee will appear more in the Cafe while placing standard orders. On top of that, an Eevee Pack will be available that gives you the Eevee Christmas and Chef Outfit and the Eevee Ditto Imposter Outfit.

Have you given the game a chance? What do you think? We will be attentive to more details.

