In the post you have below, we can learn that they plan to hold a festive celebration of stuffed animals from the Pokémon Center will be at Westfield North Atrium, White Cityfrom November 23 to December 4.

It will feature a five-meter Christmas tree made with more than 800 stuffed animals from the Pokémon Center. QR codes can be scanned to search for products in the official Pokémon Center UK store. Items from the 2023 Holiday Collection will be available for purchase in the online store. Sharing photos of the display on Instagram with @PokemonNewsUK and #pokemoncenteruk could give you the chance to win one of 12 giant Pikachu plushies. You can also participate from home by uploading a photo of a Pokémon Center plush in a winter scene and tagging @PokemonNewsUK with #pokemoncenteruk.

