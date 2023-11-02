Are you looking for new Pokémon products? Well, here we bring you an official announcement that you will love, especially if you are looking for stuffed animals.

Specifically, it is a new stuffed animal that Takara Tomy is preparing and that is inspired by Clodsire. It measures 90cm long and shows this Pokémon yawning. The most curious thing is that we can buy the stuffed animal in a pack that includes 10 or 30 Wooper from Paldea additional sitting or lying down.

For now, prices have not been confirmed, but we do know that they will be launched at least in Japan in April 2024.

