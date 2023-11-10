When one thinks of the most famous Pokémon anime of all time, Ash’s adventures come to mind. And if we first think about the Pokémon that has a better arc of development or importance throughout the serieswe could say that it is Pikachu.

But we have more than enough reasons to affirm and say that it is truly another Pokémon that acquires a more developed and important arc than that of Pikachu, Ash’s inseparable companion. We are referring to Goomy.

A Pokémon that perhaps went unnoticed by some fans, but thanks to the theory structured by the ScreenRant medium, could have an importance much greater than that of Pikachu. And Goomy is a much more humanized Pokémon if we analyze it from the perspective of the “healing” process and PTSD that it suffers from past events.

Goomy is tagged with be the weakest dragon type Pokémon of all, but Ash trusts him and encourages him to overcome the dangers and adversities he has to face. In fact, in Pokémon

Thanks to Ash’s help, this Pokémon In the end, a heavy emotional burden would be lifted from his shoulders.