The Pokémon anime has been around for decades providing unique stories, characters and moments that have shaped part of what Pokémon means today. And of course, with so many episodes and adventures covered, it is normal for some fans to have some curiosities or doubts.

And some of them revolve around Ash and who his true love could be. The first thing we might think is that he is Misty, since she is one of the protagonists closest to the coachbut one theory seems to disprove this assumption.

Both Misty and Serena have been the main characters with whom the community has been linking for years sentimentally to Ash. The Pokémon anime began broadcasting in 1997 and since then it has given rise to all kinds of conjectures.

As the series progressed, Misty left the show and was replacing other characters, including Serena, who was revealed to have already known Ash from when they were children, is unique among Ash’s traveling companions. When they were little they were together at a summer camp and Ash helped Serena at all times. So it is assumed that since they were children, they had had a special relationship.

