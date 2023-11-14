Are you looking for new Pokémon products? Well, here we bring you an official announcement that you will love, although you must prepare your wallet.

Specifically, it is a new line of jewelry products. And it is that Tiffany and Co will launch a new Pokémon Capsule Jewelry Collection, created in collaboration with artist Daniel Arsham. It will be available from December 1, 2023 in stores in New York, Tokyo and online. The collection includes luxurious necklaces and pendants with Pokémon motifs.

The silver pendants with diamonds are worth $1,393.28 each and include characters such as Charmander, Cubone, Jigglypuff, Mew, Pikachu y Squirtle. A necklace with all six pendants is priced at $7,765.20.

There is also a Pikachu necklace in 18k gold with diamonds, available in small and large sizes. The small one shows Pikachu standing, while the large one shows him sitting, with prices of 9.944,11$ y 31.211,44$ respectively. These pendants come in a blue Tiffany and Co. Poke Ball.

