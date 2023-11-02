Paul suspended for doping, will be referred in ten days. No single judgment in Lausanne, the Italian sports justice bodies will decide

Filippo Cornacchia

November 2 – Turin

But what happened to Paul Pogba? And at what stage is the case of his doping positivity to testosterone metabolites? 50 days after the outcome of the first analyzes (11 September) and 26 days after that of the counter-analysis (6 October), the Frenchman from Juventus is still suspended as a precaution and will have to face a judicial-sports process in which he will try to avoid the worse, the famous big risk of four years of disqualification in the event that the judges decide to consciously consume the prohibited substance.

pogba, the rules

—

The Code provides for a series of cases that lowers the penalty in the event of admission of one’s responsibilities: this is why the most concrete fear would be a two-year ban. Perhaps through the path of plea bargaining, even if the anti-doping code does not use this expression but speaks of an agreement between the parties. Meanwhile, Pogba would have suffered his first defeat: he is moving towards trial in Italy. Yes, because the prerogative of requesting the famous “single hearing” at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne would not have received the green light from Wada (and would also require that of Nado Italia), which generally does not encourage this type of solution, leaving to the justice system that handled the first part of the case, including the investigation and trial phases.

two roads

—

Pogba will have two paths: an agreement with the anti-doping prosecutor’s office (even in this case a yes from Wada would still be necessary) which could lead to a halving of the sentence initially requested by the prosecution or the decision to risk everything in the sporting trial at the Sports Court Anti-doping. In the first case, an agreement would eliminate any possibility of appeal. In the second, vice versa, the TNA’s decision would be appealable to the CAS.

the investigation

—

But what stage is the investigation at? It is probable that for now the anti-doping prosecutor is completing the verification of the documentation presented by the Juventus player’s defence. And that there hasn’t been the actual hearing yet. It is true that there would be a month’s time from the counter-analysis to complete the investigation, but in reality there is the possibility of using more time if other investigative investigations were necessary. If at this stage, Pogba is unable to convince the anti-doping prosecutor, at that point he will be referred and this eventuality could materialize within ten days. From that moment the Frenchman will have 20 days to choose between an attempted agreement and a trial. In this second case, the hearing will be set within 40 days.

CR7’S FORMER VILLA

—

How is Pogba spending this period? The Frenchman, in addition to playing matches, is prohibited from sessions at Continassa. So the Octopus trains with a personal trainer using the gym, the swimming pool and the large spaces of his villa on the Turin hills, once the residence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

November 2 – 09:19

