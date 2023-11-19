In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

In a world where smartphones are an extension of ourselves, having a powerful and affordable device is essential, especially for games and demanding applications. That’s where the shines POCO X5 Pro 5Ga smartphone that combines high performance and accessibility, and that now, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday, is available at a price that you cannot miss.

He POCO X5 Pro 5Goffered at an unbeatable price of 279.99 euros, is the perfect combination of performance and design, and redefines what it means to be a cheap, but powerful gaming mobile.

POCO X5 Pro 5G for 249.99 euros

Power and elegance at your fingertips

With 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, this smartphone is ready to face any challenge, from the most demanding games to the most intense multitasking tasks.

One of the standout features of the POCO X5 Pro 5G is its 6.67-inch POLED display. With a 120Hz refresh rate, this display is not only impressively smooth, but also delivers bright, vivid colors, making every game and every video a unique viewing experience.

The best Black Friday deals

If you don’t know what to buy this Black Friday, we’ll help you by collecting the best deals.

See list

Snapdragon 778G processor: efficiency and performance

The heart of the POCO X5 Pro 5G is the procesador Snapdragon 778G, manufactured in a 6nm process by TSMC. This chipset 5Gwith an eight-core CPU, strikes a perfect balance between energy efficiency and high performance, ensuring a smooth and interruption-free user experience.

The 5,000 mAh battery of the POCO X5 Pro 5G offers you more than two days of use, ideal for those long days of gaming or browsing. And with 67W turbo charging included in the package, you’ll forget about battery problems.

A modern and light camera in your hands

The system of image processing of the POCO X5 Pro 5G is a real advance, with a 2 gigapixel capacity per second and 12 TOPS in the AI ​​part. The 108 megapixel main camera allows you to capture studio-quality photos, detailing every color even in low-light conditions.

Despite its powerful battery and performance, the POCO X5 Pro 5G is surprisingly thin and light, with only 7.9 mm thick and weighing 181 grams. Its modern design with flat edges and the distinctive quality of POCO smartphones make it not only a powerful device, but also a stylish accessory.

The POCO X5 Pro 5G is an excellent opportunity for those looking for a powerful smartphone, with a large screen and a high-quality camera, without having to spend a fortune. This Black Friday on Amazon, the POCO X5 Pro 5G is not just a smart purchase: it’s an investment in high-end technology at an affordable price.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.