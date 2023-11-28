“The Commission today approved Italy’s fourth payment request, of 16.5 billion euros, confirming that Italy has achieved all 28 objectives and targets set. The Commission’s positive assessment demonstrates the great progress made by the Italy and, a few days after the approval by the European Commission of the general revision of the PNRR, confirms the Government’s great commitment to fully implementing the PNRR to make the country more modern and more competitive”. Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a video message posted on social media.

“The objectives and targets achieved in the fourth installment concern important reforms in the sectors of social inclusion and public procurement, as well as measures necessary to continue the implementation of justice and public administration reforms. The main investments covered by the request for payment are related to digitalisation, in particular regarding the transition of local public administration data to the cloud, the development of the space industry, green hydrogen, transport, research, education and social policies”.

“The payment of the 16.5 billion euros is expected by the end of this year. Italy will have received approximately 102 billion euros by 2023, therefore more than half of the PNRR. Italy will also be the only state member of the European Union to have received payment of the fourth instalment”, he concludes.

Subscribe to the newsletter