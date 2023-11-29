On pediatric pneumonia in children also found in France after China, “there are no conditions to adopt emergency measures as the WHO tells us, we must be alerted and continue monitoring. But in Italy there are no worries and at the moment in pediatric hospitals there are zero cases of pneumonia. We are therefore alerted but no worries.” Francesco Vaia, director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, said this as a guest on ‘SkyTg24’. Vaia also recalled that “Covid has nothing to do with” these pneumonias.

Mycoplasma pneumoniae “is a germ that we know very well, which often occurs in children, and which normally does not cause serious respiratory diseases. So much so that Americans define mycoplasma infection as ‘walking pneumonia’, i.e. the subject’s pneumonia who is walking, because in the end he isn’t too bad. But it doesn’t seem to me that in this period there is an increase in cases in our country. We don’t have the same situation” reported by China. This is the picture outlined to Adnkronos Salute by Fabio Midulla, president of Simri (Italian Society of Childhood Respiratory Diseases), head of the emergency pediatrics department of the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome. “We are now starting to see the typical viral infections” of the cold season, but “compared to last year there are fewer of them and they have also been postponed. Last year at this time we already had many children with bronchiolitis, however” also more intense transmission of the respiratory syncytial virus “is starting in these days”.

Returning to mycoplasma, this germ “causes epidemics, and therefore it happens that several people in the same family have coughs, which last a long time – explains the specialist – Among other things, mycoplasma infection being an infectious disease with pulmonary involvement , the child often has headache, sore throat, hoarse voice, other flu-like symptoms.” These are the possible alarm bells. But “we do not detect an increase in these pneumonias. At least in our hospital, there is still absolutely not the same epidemic trend” observed in China.

As for the resistance of this bacterium to antibiotics, which has been discussed regarding the situation in the Asian giant, it is not currently detected in Italy. “We see that it is sensitive to macrolides, so it dies with azithromycin, with clarithromycin. At the moment I don’t see resistant forms. The problem with mycoplasma is that there can be reinfections, because it is a germ that does not give complete immunity, therefore the same person can take it up several times.”

The Chinese situation seems to follow a dynamic that also occurred in Italy, Midulla analyses. “During Covid, we had an 80% decrease in emergency room visits for respiratory diseases. They practically disappeared. When there was a reopening from the lockdown, partial in 2021 and total in 2022, we witnessed the same as in other countries to a resurgence of respiratory diseases, therefore to early peaks and with many cases”.

In particular, this happened with Rsv infection. “We explained this for two reasons: the mothers who became pregnant during the lockdown did not have the opportunity to encounter the virus and therefore did not transmit the antibodies to the children when they were born”. And then, there is the question of “immune debt”, he continues. “Having some respiratory infection trains the innate immunity and therefore the child” builds “an immunity that responds better”.

This year “the situation is calmer. We are isolating some cases of RSV, but not as many as last year. And we expect the peak in normal times, as usual in December-January – concludes Midulla – Also because the climate has so far been unfavorable for viruses. Viral epidemics occur when it is cold, humid and rainy. For example, we have had cases of influenza, A or B, but in normal numbers. And then many cases of rhinovirus. Fortunately the season has still slowed down. We are isolating a few of mycoplasmas, as normally happens, without increases.” In the next few days, specialists expect “an increase in cases as always happens with the arrival of rain and cold”.