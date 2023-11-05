loading…

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu faces domestic political pressure. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israelis, divided since Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power last year, have united against Hamas in the war, but experts predict the veteran leader will struggle to survive when the conflict ends.

In the shock that hit Israel following the Hamas attack on October 7, the country has backed military operations ordered by the 74-year-old to “destroy” the Palestinian militants.

But according to experts, the security flaws exposed by the Hamas armed group’s forays could be the biggest – and perhaps fatal – blow to Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who is already battling legal and political problems.

“Support for Netanyahu and his coalition was depleted even before October 7, and since the outbreak of the war, it has declined further,” said Toby Greene, a politics lecturer at Israel’s Bar-Ilan University and a research fellow at the London School of Economics, as reported by Reuters.

“If elections were held now, he would lose badly.”

Beloved as the “King Bibi” and “Mr. Security” by his supporters and condemned as the “crime minister” by critics and protesters, Netanyahu has long dominated Israeli politics.

But recent polls show a decline in support for Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party.

Many are saddened by the lack of protection, especially Israelis living in communities near the Gaza border who have borne the brunt of attacks that Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Under Netanyahu, a former commando unit officer who has always projected himself as a staunch defender of Jews, the sense of security held by most Israelis has been shattered.