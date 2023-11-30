Pluto TV has always been characterized by having a wide variety of channels open to the public. That’s how it is, free channels without the need to subscribe or register to the streaming tool. It is a service that began to be broadcast in the United States and its growth has led it to move to other countries to offer all its content. Today it has more than 200 free channels and you can watch them through your devices, such as Smart TV, mobile, Fire TV or on the website itself.

The entire list of new Pluto TV channels

And if that were not enough, Pluto TV brings with it a large list of Christmas channels with different themes, which were already available last year, and which we share below.

Channels for the little ones in the family

Pluto TV has thought about the little ones in the family and has decided to incorporate the channel Pluto TV Kids Christmas to offer you the best plan. A pop-up channel with fun Christmas specials from your favorite series such as SpongeBob SquarePants, The Rugrats, Dora the Explorer, Danny Phantom, True Jackson, Victorious and I Carly.

The best cinema for this Christmas

The free platform also has in mind the premiere of classic Christmas movies through its channel Pluto TV Christmas, with the best cinema to enjoy with the family. This space adds the content Christmas Specials, where viewers can enjoy titles such as The Greatness of Living, A Christmas Wedding, Christmas Letter, Killing Santa, Merry Christmas, If You Believe or Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas House.

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary

Pluto TV couldn’t pass up the opportunity to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. In this way, it has incorporated the channel Doctor Who Christmas with some of the most emblematic Christmas episodes. It will be available throughout Christmas to accompany its fans and remember some of the most epic moments of its seasons.

Christmas music

You can’t miss a great selection of music for the festival time of the year. But don’t count on traditional Christmas carols, this channel goes further with interventions by the most successful pop music artists of the moment. MTV Hits Christmas comes to Pluto TV to liven up the holidays with the best Christmas songs in history to enjoy modern Christmas classics, with singers like Mariah Carey, Wham!, Ariana Grande and many more.

Other free channels

The broadcast of international channels that have been successful in the United States has also been launched. COPS It is the longest-running program in the North American country and we can see it starting December 8. In this space, high-speed police chases, arrests and high-tension situations that are as unpredictable as they are real take place.

And not everything is going to be music, movies or series, the distribution of channels that will form a calm or calm Christmas atmosphere has also been put into operation. Is about Pluto TV Chimenea y Christmas lightscanals decorated with winter prints and Christmas melodies.