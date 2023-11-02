The first nine seasons of Doctor Who are available on Pluto TV on demand, and there will be special programming on its themed channel in honor of the series’ 60th anniversary.

This month marks no less than 60 years since the premiere of Doctor Who, one of the series most iconic science fiction series on television that was revived in 2005 with a sequel that in turn serves as a reboot for new viewers.

It will be this November 25 when the first of the three specials lands on BBC (and on Disney+ Spain) with the return of David Tennantnot as the Tenth Doctor, but as the new Fourteenth Doctor.

He will not be alone, because he also returns Catherine Tate in the role of Donna Noble, one of the Doctor’s most charismatic companions and much loved among the fandom.

Due to these long-awaited returns, without a doubt the best plan is to enjoy the Tennant and Tate episodes to whet your appetite for the specials. That is why Pluto TV has the perfect proposal for this.

Relive the best Doctor Who adventures on Pluto TV

To properly commemorate Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary, Pluto TV offers special programming with the broadcast of the first nine seasons of the series.

Although it is something that the channel has been doing since its inception, on this occasion the platform wanted to focus on each Doctor so that everyone has their role for several days.

Things start today with Christopher Eccleston, the Ninth Doctor who only appears in the first season. Nevertheless, Pluto TV broadcasts all episodes of the season from today until Sunday, November 5 so you can enjoy your adventures at any time.

From Monday, November 6 to Sunday, November 12, we will have seasons 2 to 4, that is, the period of the Tenth Doctor with David Tennant, undoubtedly one of the favorites among most fans.

For its part, From Monday, November 13 to Sunday, November 19, Pluto TV broadcasts the Eleventh Doctor stage played by Matt Smith in seasons 5 to 7, which includes the 50th anniversary special with Smith, Tennant and John Hurt as the Warrior Doctor.

And finally, from Monday, November 20 to Sunday, November 26, we will have the Twelfth Doctor with Peter Capaldi in seasons 8 and 9 of the series. It’s a shame that season 10 is not available to enjoy its entire stage.

As a final culmination, From Monday, November 27 to Thursday, November 30, the channel broadcasts special programming called Your favorite Doctor Who adventureswhere a selection is made with the best episodes of each of the Doctors (Blink is surely among them).

This is the special Doctor Who programming that you will find on Pluto TV throughout this month of November so that you can thoroughly enjoy one of the best series on television while the 60th anniversary special lands on Disney+.