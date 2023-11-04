We’ve been hearing it for years, but when is the plug-in car an affordable alternative?

A good electric car. With enough space for the family, a decent range and no prehistoric fast charging options. Most cars in this category start with a price with the number 4 and a number of zeros after that. In short, unaffordable for the common people.

Affordable plug-in car

A problem, says Huub Dubbelman, chairman of the Passenger Cars section of the RAI Association to De Telegraaf. The average list price of a newly sold electric car was 53,000 euros in 2022. While a comparable petrol car had an average of 35,000 euros. A huge difference.

If you are shopping for a new car now, will it be an electric car, a hybrid or a petrol? The RAI Association speaks of a ‘devil’s dilemma’. There are still many things that are unclear, which does not make the choice any easier. Government policy, for example, but also the uncertain energy prices.

For most people, a good electric car is still too expensive. Changes are taking place within this landscape. Substantial price reductions, making EVs more likely to qualify for a SEPP subsidy of 2,950 euros. The Nissan Ariya recently had such a significant price reduction. And Tesla also enjoys pushing the buttons when it comes to price.

The price difference between a plug-in car and a petrol car has decreased considerably in the last four years, the former becoming increasingly affordable. At first a car with a plug cost 26,000 euros more, later 17,000. Yet there is still a lot of gain to be made. The Dutchman first looks at his or her wallet and then at the environment. If a petrol car is (considerably) cheaper, there will always be a tendency to choose it instead of a hybrid or fully electric car.

