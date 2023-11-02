Suara.com – PT PLN (Persero) ensures the use of 100 percent electric vehicles for vehicle operations starting in 2024.

“We have announced that PLN will have 100 percent electric vehicle operations. This means that currently we operate more than 7 thousand motorbikes and more than 2,500 cars and in the future at the end of 2024 we have planned that 100 percent will use electric motorbikes,” said Darmawan Prasodjo, Main Director of PLN, quoted Thursday (2/11/2023).

Furthermore, Darmawan said, this step was in support of Presidential Instruction No. 7 of 2022 concerning the Use of Battery-Based Electric Motorized Vehicles (KBLBB) as Operational Service Vehicles and/or Individual Service Vehicles for Central Government and Regional Government Agencies.

“We want to show that PLN is the leader, leading the acceleration of the use of electric vehicles as well as providing the best EV supporting infrastructure in Indonesia,” continued Darmawan.

Darmawan continued, the transformation to electric vehicles has contributed greatly to efforts to support the energy transition towards Net Zero Emissions (NZE) in 2060 or sooner.

Because Darmawan said, 1 liter of fuel oil (BBM) vehicle produces carbon emissions of 2.4 Kilograms (Kg) CO2e. Equivalently, 1 liter of fuel is equal to 1.5 Kwh. When compared with electricity, the emissions only reach 1.3 Kg CO2e.

“By switching to using electric vehicles now, this has automatically helped reduce Green House Gases (GHG) by almost 50 percent,” he concluded.