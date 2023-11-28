Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 1 Anies Baswedan said goodbye and asked for blessings from his mother before leaving for his first campaign in the 2024 presidential election to the Tanah Merah area, North Jakarta.

Based on Suara.com’s monitoring, on Tuesday (28/11/2023) morning, the sungkeman procession was held at Anies’ residence on Jalan Lebak Bulus Dalam II, Cilandak, South Jakarta. Present at the location was Anies’ wife, Fery Farhati and her children.

On that occasion, Anies’ mother, Aliyah Rasyid, read a prayer. After that, Anies knelt at Aliyah’s feet and kissed her hand several times.

“Please pray,” said Anies.

Anies then kissed his hand and asked for blessings from his in-laws. The emotional atmosphere lasted for about 30 minutes.

The former governor of DKI Jakarta said he deliberately chose the Tanah Merah area as the first point to campaign. Anies admitted that he had an emotional closeness to the residents there.

Because during the 2017 DKI Jakarta Pilkada, the Tanah Merah area was also the first point he campaigned. When he was nominated as a presidential candidate, Anies also visited the Tanah Merah area and asked for blessings from the residents.

“Of course, of course, and this is like my own village. I come back and forth there and usually meet the residents there and they are part of this important struggle,” said Anies.

As previously reported, AMIN National Team Captain Syaugi Alaydrus said that after visiting Tanah Merah, Syaugi said that Anies would campaign in Bogor and then go to Bandung.

“Then after that in the afternoon, go to Bogor, then go to Bandung for the presidential candidate, for the vice presidential candidate, go to East Java,” said Syaugi at the Indonesian KPU office, Monday (27/11/2023).

Three Candidate Candidates

Previously, the Indonesian KPU on November 13 had determined three pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates to be participants in the 2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Election (Pilpres).

The results of the drawing and determining the serial numbers of participants in the 2024 Presidential Election which was carried out the day after, namely November 14, determined the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar pair to be serial number 1.

Then Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka serial number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD serial number 3.

The KPU has also set a campaign period from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024. Then, the voting schedule is on 14 February 2024.