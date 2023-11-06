Since the successful launch of the Miura 1 on October 7, there was doubt that PLD Space was going to attempt a second flight. It was known that the company had another rocket already assembled at its Elche factory, but the Miura 1 SN1 had met 100% of the primary objectives of its mission, with the secondary objective of recovering the rocket from the Atlantic Ocean being the only blot on the page. of mission.

One possibility was for PLD to focus entirely on the development of the Miura 5 orbital rocket, scheduled to debut in early 2026 from the European spaceport in French Guiana. PLD had other plans. The rocket planned for the company’s second flight is none other than the second Miura 1with serial number SN2.

The Miura 1 SN2 is on display in Seville

“At the Seville space summit we have exhibited the Miura 1 SN2, the rocket planned for the second flight of PLD Space”, confirmed in your X profile the CEO of PLD Space, Raúl Torres.





Representatives of PLD Space with astronauts Pablo Álvarez and Sara García and the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant. Behind, the Miura 1 SN2. Image: PLD Space

The rocket is exposed horizontally at the entrance of the Seville Congress and Exhibition Palacewhere it has equally surprised journalists, ministers and astronautsamong whom were the Spaniards Pablo Álvarez and Sara García.

This Monday the Interministerial Summit of the European Space Agency, which coincides with the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU. With Seville as the headquarters of the new Spanish Space Agency, and Pablo and Sara as representatives of the new generation of ESA astronauts, PLD Space puts the commercial touch on the Spanish presence as the first private company in Europe to launch a commercial rocket from the European Union.

Although there are many other European microlauncher companies in the ‘new space’ sector, PLD is the first that has demonstrated its ability to launch a suborbital liquid fuel rocket from Europe.

A second flight before jumping to the Miura 5

Con 12 meters high and a single TEPREL-B engine powered by pressure in the fuel tanks, the Miura 1 is capable of launching 100 kg on a suborbital trajectory.





The Miura 1 SN2 from PLD Space at the Elche factory. Image: Raúl Torres (PLD Space)

The flight of the Miura 1 SN1 lasted 306 seconds and had an apogee of 46 kilometers. Although it was initially planned to reach an altitude of 80 kilometers, a security review with INTA showed that winds at altitude could cause some debris to fall outside the safety zone if the rocket went off course, so PLD Space decided to change the trajectory.

With a little luck and, if the wind allows it, the Miura 1 SN2 could reach a greater height and touch the border of space (which NASA places at 80 km, although in Europe the Kármán line, 100 km above sea level, is used as a reference).

The second flight of the Miura 1 could also demonstrate the PLD Space resilience. Although the Miura 1 SN1’s parachute opened safely, the rocket hit the water sideways, submerging it and preventing rescue ships from locating it.

Finally, the Miura 1 SN2 could collect more data from the subsonic part of the climb, which proved to be very aggressive with the Miura SN1. In a crosswind, the rocket performed more turning maneuvers on its axis than expected on that first flight, but they did not affect the results.

With a fully operational control center in The Arenosillo and a launch platform already tested in Médano del Loro, a military testing site on some cliffs on the coast of Huelva, it is expected that the Miura 1 SN2 will be launched from the same site.

More than 70 PLD Space employees are involved in the launch of a Miura 1. Once the Miura 1 SN2 flies, PLD Space could still launch a third rocket that is under construction, but will most likely focus on the debut of the Miura 5, a 30-meter-high rocket with the capacity to launch a ton of cargo to low equatorial orbit or 500 kg to polar orbit.

Image | Raúl Torres (PLD Space)

