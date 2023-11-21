PlayStation and some of its studies are not going through their best moment. Some of them have been affected by waves of layoffs, unexpected departures of creatives and delayed projects. In the midst of all this, a team at PlayStation Studios decided change name and image. Recently, he revealed his new identity to the players and explained the reasons for the unforeseen change.

Savage Game Studios ahora es Neon Koi

The studio that completely changed its image is Savage Game Studios. In case you don’t remember, Sony bought it in August of last year to enhance its marketing strategy. mobile games. In the middle of this year, the studio suffered a significant loss, as Michail Katkoff decided to leave PlayStation.

The company subsequently also lost Sophie Vo, its CEO. Due to this, Savage Game Studios was left without a boss and has already gone through a restructuring phase. Proof of this is that the company is now called Neon Koi.

Through a brief message on social networks, the developer revealed its new name and visual identity. She stated that, despite this change, they have the same passion for creating games, so she invited players to keep an eye on their next project.

“Drum roll please! We are thrilled to reveal our new identity as Neon Koi. Same passion, same dedication, new name. Join us as we embark on this exciting chapter!” commented the studio.

For now, we only know that the Neon Koi title is a AAA mobile title and that it will have game-as-a-service elements. Its social networks claim that it is a company specialized in action games with epic stories, which are undoubtedly clues to the project.

Neon Koi is the new identity of Savage Game Studios

