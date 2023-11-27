Until the end of the year it will be possible to find thousands of offers in the digital store for Sony consoles.

PlayStation starts its end-of-year offers

After finishing the Black Friday offers, Sony did not want to waste time and has started the end of year offers on PlayStation Store, an annual campaign that celebrates during this time to offer great discounts on both PS4 and PS5 games. In fact, it is one of the company’s most extensive promotions, as it will be active Until december 31.

PlayStation players can thus find great deals with discounts of up to 75% on games like EA Sports FC 24, whose Ultimate Edition drops to €54.99 after having launched last September at €109.99. Another release like Sonic Superstars also receives a significant 30% discount, while that of the deluxe digital edition of Hogwarts Legacy is reduced by 40%.

End of the year offers on PlayStation

EA Sports FC 24: Ultimate Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €54’99 (previously €109’99)Sonic Superstars for PS4 and PS5 for €41’99 (previously €59’99)Monster Hunter Rise for PS4 and PS5 for €19’99 (before €39’99)Far Cry 6: Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €22’49 (before €89’99)Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €53 ’99€ (before €89’99)Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS4 and PS5 for €39’99 (before €79’99)Dead Island 2: Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €44’99 (before at €74’99)PAYDAY 3: Silver Edition for PS5 for €55’99 (before €69’99)Dead Space: Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5 for €44’99 (before €89’99)Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4 and PS5 for €9’99 (previously €49’99)Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €19’99 (previously €49’99)Uncharted: Colección Legado de los Ladrones for PS5 for €19’99 (before €49’99)Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next Level Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €18’74 (before €74’99)Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for PS5 for €19’99 (before at €49’99)Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition for PS5 for €15’99 (before €39’99)

You can check out all the year-end offers on the PlayStation Store.

