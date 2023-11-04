Once again Sony encourages us to bring out our portfolio with the new promotion it has started. This time it is one in which in the hundreds of video games that have been chosen Its price has been reduced to below 20 eurosso you can take the opportunity to get authentic jewels with great discounts.

We have prepared a selection of some of the best discounts available for you to get. several PS4 and PS5 titles that should not be missing from your digital library. We leave you with them below.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for 9.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros). One of the largest collections of the franchise with which you can shoot with countless weapons in Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel with all its DLCs. Dragon Ball FighterZ for 10.49 euros (before 69.99 euros). The most epic battles in all of Dragon Ball in which it seems entirely like you are watching an episode of the anime series and in which the most important characters of the saga are not missing. Metro Exodus Gold Edition for 7.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). The latest installment of the post-apocalyptic saga developed by 4A Games in which the action is set throughout Russia and includes its season pass that gives access to two additional expansions. Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition for 11.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). One of the craziest, funniest and most chaotic games that you can play with three other friends in order to prepare dishes and serve them as quickly as possible in this edition that includes all its expansions. Resident Evil Village for 15.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). Ethan Winters returns with a new survival horror adventure that will take him to a snowy nightmare town in order to save his daughter.

Scarlet Nexus for 13.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros). An excellent action RPG with an anime touch that takes place in a future in which humanity must fight against the Alter, deranged mutants, with a story that is divided into two points of view depending on the chosen character. Titanfall 2 for 3.99 euros (before 19.99 euros). The excellent sequel to the work of Respawn Entertainment that mixes its gameplay with the management and control of titans and the action with its pilots in an impressive campaign with intense combats. Wasteland 3 for 7.99 euros (before 39.99 euros). The post-apocalyptic RPG from inXile Entertainment presents an epic adventure, with strategic turn-based combat, in which any decision can have devastating consequences on its plot or endings. Yakuza: Like a Dragon for 14.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). After numerous titles that opted for direct action, the franchise changes genre to give us a turn-based RPG with new main characters.

