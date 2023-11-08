Through the PlayStation Store you can currently get the pack consisting of Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with a great discount.

PlayStation Store is immersed in the promotion Essential Selectionthrough which you can get a multitude of PS5 and PS4 games at a very attractive price for any pocket. In this sense, the presence of the saga of your childhood stands out with the 60% discount. However, there are many other discounts available, such as these 2 great games from Ubisoft that we approach you now and that they have 104 euros discount total.

We are referring, of course, to Immortals Fenyx Rising y Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the works of Ubisoft that were an absolute success upon their launch, especially in the case of the game with a formula similar to the Zelda saga. In this way, if you want to experience the most similar sensations that you can find on PS5 and PS4, you have them available for so only 25.99 euros in the PlayStatio Store, which is a 80% discount compared to its usual price on the platform. Thanks to this, you will be able save a total of 104 euros if you buy it before next November 18that which point the promotion will come to an end.

Immortals Fenyx Rising + Assassin’s Creed Valhalla para PS5/PS4 por 25,99€

Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, two great games for the price of one on the PS Store

“Its dynamism, its lucid appearance and the great variety and creativity of actions that can be carried out in its world make it a great proposal for all those who want to live a great adventure where there is also room for humor, unexpected twists and good depth in some of the best-known epics of Greek mythology. From Ubisoft they already highlighted their intention to turn Immortals into a new franchise and I vote in favor of it, since it has been a long time since I had so much fun with a new license from the French company,” we stated in our analysis of Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

For its part, in the analysis of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla we commented that “again, Ubisoft has managed to take us to a time in the past to teach us customs, places and beliefs to the point of forgetting that the story of this installment has another contemporary facet.. Once again, he has managed to give a twist to a formula with more than a decade behind him, while achieving the perfect communion between past and present in the franchise.”

So, don’t forget to get this pack composed of Immortals Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the PlayStation Store for only 25.99 euros before next November 18.

