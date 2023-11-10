Sid Meier’s Civilization VI can be yours by paying very little through the PlayStation Store thanks to the new weekend offers.

Las ofertas de PlayStation Store They do not stop, much less now that PS5 has confirmed its price drop for Black Friday along with many other titles available in the Japanese company’s digital store and other stores. Of course, there are many offer promotions available on the platform, as is the case of these 2 great games from Ubisoft with 104 euros discount. Now, with a special weekend promotion, it includes the best historical strategy game of all time.

And it is that Sid Meier’s Civilization VI It is one of the best games of the genre, with a proposal full of possibilities and civilizations through the different stages of history. If you have not yet had the opportunity to enjoy its great virtues, you can do so right now through the PlayStation Store for only 12.49 euros, which is a 75% discount compared to its usual price on the platform. Therefore, you will be able save a total of 37.50 euros If you buy it before next November 14at which time the promotion ends.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI para PS5/PS4 por 12,49€

Civilization VI, a game in which to invest hundreds of hours at the best price

Civilization es the quintessential strategy series of a genre that involves exploration, exploitation, expansion and war. And the premise of this turn-based strategy game is none other than building an empire that will stand the test of time and in which the main objective is conquer the entire world by establishing and leading a civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age. This involves waging wars, using diplomacy, promoting the progress of culture, and confronting great world leaders.

In this way, do not miss the opportunity to get your hands on Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for only 12.49 euros through PlayStation Storealthough it will only remain at that price until next November 14, so you must buy it before that date if you want to take advantage of this offer.

