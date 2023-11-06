Tales of Arise can be yours by paying very little, since it is available in the PlayStation Store offers.

Las ofertas de PlayStation Store They have calmed down somewhat regarding what they have experienced in recent weeks, although that does not mean that the action stops in Sony’s digital store, because the sales never stop. Thus, all PS5 and PS4 players They can still have access to the promotional offers Essential Selection, where there are titles as interesting as the best fighting game of recent years at an 85% discount. However, now I bring you a totally different genre, although it is also one of the best in his field: the RPG.

We refer to Tales of Arise, the brilliant video game from Bandai Namco, which offers a hundred hours of fun for all those who want to embark on their great journey and experience one of the role-playing adventures with unexpected plot twists. If you had it on your wish list, don’t miss the great opportunity that the PlayStation Store offers you to get it for so only 29.99 eurosthe all-time low for its Deluxe edition since it arrived in the digital store, which represents a 25% discount compared to its usual price. With that, you will save no less than 10 euros if you buy it before next November 18when the promotion will come to an end.

Tales of Arise, one of the most epic RPG tales in video games

“Its narrative, linked to an impressive combat system and additives that build a fantastic world in which you can spend more than 100 hours without one of them being a tedious or boring process. Something that for a JRPG is excellent news, so entering this universe is doing it in one of the best you have visited in recent years“, we highlighted in the analysis of Tales of Arise that we were able to carry out on PS5.

Tales of Arise for PS5/PS4 for €29.99

So, don’t hesitate if you are looking for the next RPG game that gives you something new and an attractive story. get hold of Tales of Arise on PlayStation Store before November 18 for only 29.99 euros.

