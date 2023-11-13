Kingdom Hearts All-In-One is available cheaper than ever thanks to new PlayStation Store deals.

Join the conversation

Se acerca el Black Friday a PlayStation Store and with it a multitude of offers to take advantage of on hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games. Nevertheless, The Essential Selection promotion has not yet ended, through which you can get the most interesting titles such as the best historical strategy game at a 75% discount or these 2 great games from Ubisoft with a 104 euro discount. However, now we bring you a complete saga that will bring you a lot of magic.

We talk about Kingdom Hearts All-in-One, the compilation that brings together all the main and vital games to understand one of the most intricate plots in the history of video games. If you have not yet had the opportunity to enter its magical world, you can get it right now by only 43.99 euroswhich means a 50% off compared to its original price in the Sony digital store. Therefore, You will be saving a total of 66 euros if you buy it before next November 18at which point the currently active promotion will end.

Kingdom Hearts All-in-One para PS5/PS4 por 43,99€

Kingdom Hearts, a magical saga capable of connecting all types of hearts

This delivery is, without a doubt, the best of the entire Kingdom Hearts saga so far. It is the most complete, the most vibrant and the most exciting because of all the impact produced by what appears on the screen from beginning to end. Its agility, freneticism and self-confidence in the gameplay are truly addictive elements that cover the small holes left by its script. Is a fresh, revolutionary and attractive proposal that defines what they want to be, a saga that is as long-standing in the sector as it is young in what it has begun to propose.. I don’t know when Kingdom Hearts IV will arrive, but what I do know is that all of you who play it will have that feeling of emptiness when you have to say goodbye to it for a season, and that is the best thing that can be said about a video game, we commented in Kingdom Hearts 3 analysis.

Kingdom Hearts All-in-One para PS5/PS4 por 43,99€

In this way, do not hesitate to get yourself Kingdom Hearts All-in-One through the PlayStation Store for only 43.99 euros before November 18.

Join the conversation