DOOM Eternal is one of the great video games that is on sale in the PlayStation Store during the new end-of-year sales.

PlayStation Store says goodbye to the Black Friday offers, but the time has come to start those related to end of the year, which are now available on Sony’s digital platform. However, you can still take advantage of games like the best cooperative game in history for a few more hours with a 70% discount. Now, however, we are going towards a completely different genre, to bring you closer the most brutal action game that you can find in the digital store.

We are talking about DOOM Eternal, the brilliant work of id Software that impacted the entire video game sector thanks to Bethesda. If you haven’t had the chance to play it yet and were looking forward to it, you have it available right now in the PlayStation Store’s end-of-year deals for so only 17.49 euros in its Deluxe edition, which means the 75% discount compared to its usual price on the platform. Therefore, you can get a saving of no less than 52.50 euros if you buy it before next December 21at which time the promotion will end.

DOOM Eternal for PS5/PS4 for €17.49

DOOM Eternal, a brutal video game set to the rhythm of heavy metal for a ridiculous price

“More violent, more exaggerated, more bestial, faster, more demanding, more mindless. More DOOM. I thought id Software was exaggerating when they said DOOM Eternal was the best thing they’d done to date, but I was wrong, and I’m so glad for that. A brutal ode to the Shooter full of debauchery and adrenaline, ideal for relaxing after a long and stressful day. They have gotten outline and improve an almost perfect formula, focusing on the purest essence of the genre to squeeze it to the point of filling our screens with demon blood. Get ready, because the DOOM Slayer has returned to sit on the throne,” we argued in our analysis of DOOM Eternal.

Therefore, do not miss the opportunity to get a game as brutal as DOOM Eternal at a ridiculous price of only 17.49 euros on the PlayStation Store. You will have to do it before December 21, when the offers end.

