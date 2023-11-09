The PlayStation division has made it known that it has half of live service video games postponed which was scheduled to be released by the end of fiscal year 2025.

During the presentation of the latest financial results, Sony president and chief operating and financial officer Hiroki Totoki stated that of the twelve live service video games in development at the PlayStation division, only six of them will see the light on schedule. According to what is reported above VGCthese referrals are necessary to ensure that these titles achieve a high standard of quality.

We remind you that among the video games in development there are, among others, the multiplayer of The Last of Us by Naughty Dog, Concord in progress at Firewalk Studios, Fairgame$ by Haven Studios, and Marathon by Bungie. The latter has been rumored for a while now its possible postponement.

