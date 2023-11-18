PlayStation Portal is out of stock from official sources by Sony, something that has caused resale to rub its hands. Various pages such as eBay have many units for sale, practically all between 15 and 100% more expensive than normal.

Sony ha exhausted he stock from PlayStation Portal to PS5 in a official and this – as with the console or recently with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – makes the resale of the device only in portable increase

PS Portal was born as a PlayStation 5 extension to enjoy streaming games beyond the TV, but its reservations anticipated it in Japan and it sold out in just two days after its premiere on November 15.

As a result, sites like eBay have been filled with ads selling the laptop, only prices much higher than the 219.99 euros set by Sony PlayStation itself.

In PlayStation Direct across many countries, the console is out of stock – in Spain it is still available on the official website – and these speculators turn to resale again to get some extra from the most eager.

If we take a look at the aforementioned website, we see that there are prices ranging between 248.38 and 329.00 euros; but we go down a little and we already see up to 411.12 and/or 459.24 euros.

Right now it is not clear that the situation will be controlled, but this sounds familiar to many. own PlayStation 5 suffered all this in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, something that also affected Xbox Series X.

PlayStation Portal is used to play with PS5 without TV

Valve tries to limit the Steam Deck review with OLED display by limiting its purchase to Steam accounts in “good condition“ and with a purchase before November 1 to avoid greater evils.

This was before the device was announced, so scalpers didn’t have a window to create accounts between the news and when orders went live.

Now it is being said that PlayStation Portal has no technical impediment to supporting the streaming of PS5 games, despite the fact that it was not created to generate profits by keeping in mind those who want to play at home and cannot use the TV.

“The fact that it is a totally closed system reduces its possibilities, not being able to pair bluetooth headphones and its battery (…) it may be fair in some contexts… although for sporadic games it is more than enough (and it has fast charging, in 2 hours and something you can have it back to 100%).

But once you try it with an adequate connection, it reaffirms itself as a more than interesting accessory, and what is more important, that it does well what it promises, which is to play remotely with PS5 with a quality that other available solutions are not. able to match.”

Maybe PlayStation Portal sold out in a few days and resale has done its thing, but at least in Spain we do not suffer from that problem; still, of course.