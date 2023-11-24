PlayStation 5 is king in the United Kingdom and other regions of Europe. Sony’s console has no competition to match now that Nintendo Switch is on its way out and Xbox has failed to stand out; In fact, sales of the Xbox system are so low that until today PlayStation Portal sold more at its premiere.

The PlayStation 5 family of consoles continues with good sales in Spain and last week, which ran from September 13 to 19, it managed to sell 32,000 units. The closest competitor is the Nintendo Switch, which managed to sell 6000 units. For its part, Xbox Series 2000 systems.

PlayStation Portal beat Xbox Series X|S in Spain

What is striking is that Sony’s new portable system went on sale last November 15 and managed to sell 5700 units; That is, more than the Xbox Series

Of course, it should be mentioned that PlayStation Portal just debuted, which explains the interest around the system. However, it must also be said that it is not an independent portable console like the Nintendo Switch, but rather requires a PlayStation 5 console to run gameswhich limits the number of potential buyers.

That said, it is expected that in the following weeks the figure will be more moderate.

PlayStation Portal debuted on the right foot in Spain

