Sony’s remote use device sold less than PS VR2 at its launch in Spain, although it achieved good sales in its first week.

It’s been a great year for Sony PlayStation, especially at the hardware level. At the beginning of the year, they launched PS VR2, the new virtual reality device from PS5and a week ago PlayStation Portal arrived.

To this we must add that the new PlayStation 5 Slim is now available to purchase (through PS Direct and other stores), in view of the imminent Christmas campaign.

How has the PS5 remote play device fared? In the United States and the United Kingdom it has swept, while in Japan it was sold out in the first week of reservations.

We can deduce that more than good, although Sony assures that it is not the main objective of PS Portal. In the coming months they could add cloud gaming, and a future portable console is not ruled out, taking over the baton from PSP and PS Vita.

We already have the sales data for PlayStation Portal in Spain, from GameReactor, which It was launched last November 15 at PS Direct and specialized stores.

PS Portal debuts with correct sales

According to last week’s sales data, PlayStation Portal It obtained considerable sales in its debut week in Spain. Obviously, far from PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but correct if we take into account that it is a ”niche” product.

PS Portal managed to sell around 5,700 units in its first weekstaying quite close to what the Nintendo Switch achieved (8,000 units sold between its three models).

If we compare it with the sales of Xbox Series X|S, the platform that is in third position, we find a very positive figure for PlayStation Portal.

Microsoft consoles sold more than 2,000 units last week in Spain. That is Sony’s remote device sold almost three times as muchalthough it is true that it is its launch week, and there is a greater boom.

Although it is a positive fact, Sony does not forget the fiasco that PS VR2 has meant for the forecasts they had in their reports.

The PS5 VR device debuted months ago with more than 8000 units sold at launch (in Spain), but losing steam little by little. Will the same happen with PS Portal?

If you have a PS5, PlayStation Portal is an interesting add-on that could cheer you up this Christmas. Of course, remember that it has important limitations, and, above all, that It is NOT a portable or hybrid consoleas are Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck or ROG Ally.