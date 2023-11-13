Announced in March under the name of Project Q, almost quietly on the sidelines of a Showcase among other new accessories, PlayStation Portal immediately made headlines. There was a great desire to see a portable console from Sony again, after the not exactly successful experience of the Vita, which nevertheless remained in the hearts of enthusiasts.

PlayStation PortalInstead, it’s not a well-rounded portable console, but rather a “simple” remote player, a fault that someone did not immediately forgive her for. Over the weekend we had the opportunity to try Portal thanks to a pre-launch unit, a free gift from PlayStation, spending several hours in the company of Sony’s portable device. In short, the time for assumptions is over: how is this PlayStation Portal?

The eye wants its part and it wants it immediately, so let’s start our considerations on PlayStation Portal starting from the aesthetic aspect. The device is set in packaging that makes its value immediately apparent, with a rigid cardboard case equipped with a removable drawer which is also convenient for safely storing Portal until the inevitable arrival of official cases and the like. At first impacttaking Portal from the chest drawer, it is inevitable to be struck by the size (it’s bigger than a Switch, so to speak), but also with low weight and ergonomicsguaranteed by the two DualSense handles that frame the eight inches of LCD screen.

PLAYSTATION PORTAL AND THE LOOK OF THE FUTURE

The initial sensationconfirmed by subsequent hours of testing, is that there is no risk of cramps and tingling in the event of prolonged gaming sessionsas instead happens – as in my case – with the Nintendo console. Of course, it must be taken into account that Portal is limited to mirroring, that is, replicating a video signal processed elsewhere by your home PS5; therefore, it has fewer requirements in terms of internal components, and this lightness also translates into a feeling of greater delicacy.

I deliberately leave the aesthetic reflection on PlayStation Portal for last because it is inevitably linked to subjective evaluations butaccording to my taste, This is a great device. The look recalls the lines and shapes of the PS5, but also the exaggerated dimensions: as large and imposing as PlayStation 5 is, Portal appears large compared to any other portable console used as a yardstick. At the same time, however, Portal is characterized by that futuristic and futuristic look that has always characterized Sony gaming products.

AT THE FIRST IMPACT, EXTRACTING PORTAL FROM THE CHEST DRAWER, IT IS INEVITABLE

BE IMPRESSED BY THE SIZE

Looking at it on the table at home, it seems to have been catapulted into our time from the near future, coming directly from the imagination of a consultant designing a science fiction saga, an object that could easily be the technological personal assistant of a blade runner (with an aesthetic decidedly more glossy and relicked than that of the reckless Harrison Ford, obviously). If by pressing a button that screen disappearedabsorbed thanks to some technology unthinkable today within the two ends of the DualSense which close on themselves, I wouldn’t be particularly surprised (no, it doesn’t really do it, it’s a hyperbole from the writer, Ed. for those who have difficulty understanding).

PLAYSTATION PORTA(B)L(E)

Beyond the aesthetic aspect (half the world has the PS5 at home, even on grandma’s rococo dresser, come on!), how did Portal behave in these days of testing? Simplifying, one could say that she does what she promises: i.e. mirroring your PS5 and its contents. The initial configuration associates the device with your PSN ID, and therefore with the PS5 connected to it, through the mobile app, after which, if you have already set the appropriate settings properly, it is possible to connect and use it without even going through the console housewife. In particular, PS5 must be configured with the latest system update and both remote sharing and the ability to connect to the internet and turn on during Rest Mode are enabled.

When turned on, PlayStation Portal displays a sort of… dimensional portal in the center of the screen. And by pressing a button we can ask it to connect to our PS5: after a few seconds of waiting (not very few, but not excessive) we are given the opportunity to connect. At that moment the PS5 is awakened from rest mode and in addition to transmitting the images to the TV to which it is connected, it also sends them to Portal. In short, what we see on the portable screen is nothing more than what we would see on the TV by turning on the PS5, we will be able to use the same functions and play the same games that we already own. The only addition is a Portal settings menu, accessible through a touch gesture in the top right corner of the screen, through which to set connections and little else.

THE INITIAL CONFIGURATION ASSOCIATES THE DEVICE TO YOUR PSN ID, AND THEREFORE TO THE PS5 CONNECTED TO IT, THROUGH THE MOBILE APP

The main limitation of Portal is the screen, LCD and fullHD, which means that it is not possible to fully enjoy the colors and resolutions of PS5 games in portability. This compromise (which I’m willing to bet will be filled through an OLED screen in future updates, in case of commercial success) is however compensated by the tablet size of the screen and its quality. I don’t have the technical skills of DF, but Portal “looks good” (cit.): playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 oa Returnal, native titles for PS5, one perceives a slightly less spectacular rendering than what is displayed on 55″ OLED in the living room, but undoubtedly compensated by the amazement of observing a similar graphic quality reproduced by a portable device. Certain, There have long been accessories that transform your cell phone into a remote playerbut in the case of Portal the screen with its size and the integration of all the DualSense functions, including haptic feedback, they make a big and noticeable difference.



If you’ve read this far, it’s probably because you’re asking yourself an important question: does Portal only work on the PS5 home network? In other words, I can only use PlayStation Portal around my PS5, or even outside the home? Before venturing outsidecheck the temperature, I did a home test by connecting Portal to my mobile phone’s hotspot and the connection with PS5 worked equally well, perhaps with a slightly longer wait than the home network, but equally stable. As is obvious at this point, we can say that Portal also works outside the home, as long as it is connected to a network (wi-fi or cellular hotspot does not change).

IN CONCLUSION



In this caseHowever, some contraindications must be taken into consideration. In no particular order: battery life can be measured in two/three hours; understandable considering the streaming work and the size of the screen (there is only a USB cable included in the package), while a trivial unexpected event at home such as a brief power cut can compromise the PS5’s Rest Mode and therefore the possibility of connecting.

FOR ME IT HAS THAT STRONG CHARM OF AN OBJECT FROM THE FUTURE, WHICH COMPENSATES FOR THE FACT OF NOT DOING ANYTHING FUTURISTIC OR NEW

All things considered, PlayStation Portal is certainly not essential, but we already knew this. If anything, the doubts concerned its workmanship, and from my point of view there is little to complain about: nice big screen, excellent ergonomics and it works outside the home. For some it is unwatchable, for me it has that very strong charm of an object from the future, which compensates for the fact that it doesn’t do anything futuristic or new. But he does it in style, it must be said.

Vote: 8

Previous article

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Anteprima Hands-On