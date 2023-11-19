Unfortunately for those who couldn’t reserve it and now want to have it.

PlayStation Portal is the Sony device designed to play remotely on your PS5.

Join the conversation

PlayStation Portal has already gone on sale, and we have already told you everything you need to know in our analysis, so you already know what you can expect from this new hardware designed to be able to enjoy some of the best games on PS5, without depending on any television or monitor. In this sense we can say that it has managed to convince many fans, because the initial stock has been sold out in most establishments, but this has also led to the usual thing happening: speculators are trying to take advantage of this.

It is no secret that every time this kind of thing happens we find different people who want to take advantage of the circumstances, in order to earn a few extra euros. In this case we are not talking about something that is difficult to find, and you simply have to go to Ebay or Wallapop, recognized platforms for the sale of second-hand products, to see that there are users who sell this hardware at more than double its initial price.

To give you an idea, but without making any mention, we have been able to find users who They sell a PlayStation Portal for 450 euros, being that its initial sale price is 219.99 euros, which means that we are talking about an increase of more than around 100%. For this reason, we recommend that you wait for PlayStation itself to replenish the units in stores, so that you do not have to make a huge outlay.

Of course, not all users are like this. In our journey through these platforms we have also come across people who sell PlayStation Portal at its starting price or even lower, although Unfortunately this is the exception and not the norm..

Another example of the way this market acts

The second-hand market has already shown us on several occasions that this is what often happens. Some people take advantage and buy quite a few units of a product that they know will eventually run out of stock, allowing them to increase artificially the price of it. We saw this, also within our sector, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, consoles that were sold for more than a thousand euros, which was 100% of its base price.

Join the conversation