PlayStation Portalthe new SONY portable console thematically close to PS Vita and the other platforms of the Japanese studio, is now available on the market. Just in case, in fact, we have dedicated a video review dedicated to the platform, designed above all for remote play with Japanese productions.

Reviewed by our Claudio Magistrelli, is designed to be a handy console that you can literally take anywhere. The PlayStation Porta remote player lets you access games on your PlayStation 5 console via your home Wi-Fi, to immediately start playing on the screen.