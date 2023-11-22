PlayStation Portal has been in development since at least 2015: a patent shows that Sony was already experimenting with the idea of ​​a portable device since the days of PS4.

Sony has just launched PlayStation Portal, the accessory for PlayStation 5 that allows you to play PS5 games on an 8-inch Full HD screen remotely, via streaming.

When it was announced in the summer, many pointed out that it looked like a Nintendo Switch, or that the concept was typical of the Wii U and its Wii U Gamepad.

In reality, Sony has been working on this accessory since at least 2015. Maybe it hasn’t been in development for that long, but the idea has been around since at least the early years of PlayStation 4…and a patent proves it.

Patents may lead to nothing… or they may

As we already noted when it was announced, PlayStation Portal is almost identical to this design that It was patented by Sony in 2015and made public in 2017 (when Nintendo Switch had already been released).

Not much was known about this patent, but it seemed like a tablet with controls on the sides that some speculated could be removable, like on the Switch.

We already told you about this in 2017… at that time, we all thought about a successor to PS Vita, but it has turned out to be something more modest, a device to play PS5 games via streaming (run from the PS5 itself, essential to play), and with a surprisingly similar design at the end.

This shows that Sony has been exploring the idea of ​​making a “portable” again for a long time, or rather a device to play desktop games remotely, although they may have had to wait for streaming technology to make it possible.

This is still a curiosity, but it is a good reminder that sometimes all those patents for devices or bizarre gadgets, like the one Nintendo recently published for a laptop with a screen that divided into two, can become a reality late. or early.