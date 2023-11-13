Sony’s announcement of Playstation Portal was received with certain generalized suspicion on the part of the media and players. The reason was clear: a portable Playstation would have been a very juicy blow on the table that would have turned upside down Nintendo’s current dominance in that field with its Switch (and the alternative that PCs offer to play portable games such as the Steam Deck and its many imitators). But Portal is not a laptop.

At least, not an autonomous laptop: Portal is an additional screen that allows you to view the content and games of your Playstation 5 on a mobile device. Neither more nor less: it has no autonomy, and its range of action is the one with the Wi-Fi connection. your home (or a second Wi-Fi if you are away from home; that is, there is the possibility of connecting the home console to one Wi-Fi and the Portal to another, miles away). It is on the surface a considerable limitation, but after a few days testing the device, there are some considerations to make. Let’s start with the technical characteristics.

Playstation Portal, technical specifications

characteristics

Screen

8-inch LCD with virtual touch panel

Resolution

1080p

Refreshment Rate

60 Hz

audio

Conector de 3,5 mm (minijack)

Wireless Audio

PlayStation Link (no dispone de Bluetooth)

Speakers

Integrated

loading port

USB-C

Wi-Fi

5 GHz

Controllers

DualSense style with haptic backward compatibility

precio

219€

On first impressions, no surprises await in a device that basically feels like a DualSense controller, just a little (not too much) heavier. We are faced with a device that is, in fact and for all intents and purposes, a DualSense with an 8-inch screen between the sticks, that is, slightly larger than that of a Nintendo Switch. The sticks, the buttons, the haptic vibration… everything that characterizes the popular Playstation 5 controller is here.

The sensation is undoubtedly strange at first, so the screen between the controller grips is unusual, but the adaptation process is immediate and will not pose any problem for those who are used to holding a Switch or, even further, a Steam Deck, somewhat more voluminous and heavier. Beyond that, the use is identical to that of the PS5, of course, and the immersion in the system is immediate.

The initial installation is, as is easy to assume, somewhat heavy: have all the necessary codes, passwords and users at hand, because you will have to connect both to the Wi-Fi and to the PS5 itself and its user. Luckily, once done, subsequent gaming sessions are almost instantaneous. And I say “almost” because on very rare occasions the Portal fails to link the first time with the desktop console: a minimal inconvenience and one that has only affected me a couple of times.

A PS5 in your pocket

As we have mentioned, the use of the Portal is practically identical to that of the PS5, and the sensations too. It differs, obviously, in the absence of the touch screen that characterizes the Playstation controls since the fourth console, and that here has been solved with a touch to the touch screen in its lower area, which opens two small areas with all the features of the touch surface. It is less intuitive and immediate, and is especially noticeable in games where its use is common, such as ‘Spider-Man 2’.

For the rest, we have the usual problems with devices or services of this type: many of themPlaystation 5 games are designed to be enjoyed on the big screen, and the reduction presents occasional problems with tiny markers or illegible subtitles, something that does not happen on hybrid consoles like the Switch, always attentive to these details. If you are regular users of the Remote Play function that comes with Playstation consoles from PS3, you will know perfectly well the pros and cons of this type of remote game.

In that sense, the touch screen entails a similar problem: Playstation 5 games are not designed to exploit it, so its use is restricted to navigating the menus if desired, activating the DualSense touch screen and literally nothing else. On the other hand, it’s fair to recognize that the pad-style design and dedicated features (which allow Portal to retain the visual quality of the PS5) make it the best option for remote play.





Regarding the quality of the game itself, we have to say that We have not detected any problems in connection or fluidity: We have tested with different Wi-Fi speeds and with a medium connection the device will not have problems, even in demanding games like ‘Elder Ring’ or ‘God of War’, among others that we have tested. Gourmets of online gaming where the slightest latency is a problem may encounter some setbacks, although we have tried games like ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ and they have given us problems.

Who wants a Portal

Playstation Portal has no more mysteries: it is simply a remote gaming console, but it is one of the best devices we have tested with that function. The faithful replica of the design, ergonomics and features of the DualSense perfectly replicate the gaming experience, and the quality of the screen and the power of the device allow a good recreation of the Playstation 5 graphics. In terms of remote play, It is a great console.

Of course, a series of considerations must be taken into account. You have to have a Playstation 5 that no one is using (although it may be paused). You must have at least one acceptable Wi-Fi connection, even two if PS5 and Portal do not share it. You have to deal with Sony’s obsession with proprietary technology (in this case, there is no Bluetooth, but a new standard called Playstation Link that wireless headphones will use). We have to decide that we want to invest more than two hundred euros in something that is, after all, just an extra screen.

But for families where television is a hot commodity or where you simply don’t always want to play in the room where the PS5 is, it is a very interesting option. Technologically it is a real treat, and the LCD screen is a treat for the eyes. Although there will be those who prefer video games designed specifically for a portable (or at least hybrid) device, Portal’s qualities are as evident as its limitations.

