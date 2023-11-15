There is good news for PlayStation Plus users, as Sony has just confirmed 14 new titles that will join the service catalog very soon. The company wants to pamper its players, so today it released one of the most attractive titles for los planes Extra y Premium (Deluxe).

The rest of the games for PlayStation 5 y PlayStation 4 will be available from November 21. So we share all the information about it so you don’t miss them.

Attractive games will join PlayStation Plus in November

What new games are coming to PlayStation Plus in November?

Starting today, Extra and Premium (Deluxe) subscribers can enjoy Teardown on their PlayStation 5. The acclaimed title from Tuxedo Labs debuted last year and became an instant hit. It has extremely positive reviews on platforms like Steam. Likewise, it was critically acclaimed on Xbox.

Sony’s service will also receive attractive games such as Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, among many others.

As for classic releases, we have Grandia, UP, PaRappa the Rapper 2 and more. It is important to mention that some games like Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz will only be available in Mexico, the United States, Canada and other countries outside of America.

On the other hand, there is a title that will not be available in Mexico despite being included in the list. This is River City Melee Mach!!, which can only be played in selected regions. Below I leave you the list of news:



Teardown

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition

Superliminal

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi

Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz

River City Melee Mach!!

Classic games (Deluxe):

Grandia Jet Motoi UP Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series PaRappa the Rapper 2

