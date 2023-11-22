There is bad news for PlayStation Plus subscribers, as the service Sony will soon lose attractive titles. To be exact, they are 11 games whose days are numbered and that they will no longer be available in December. Among them there are titles of SEGA, Warner and featured independent titles.
These games will soon be leaving PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus will lose important SEGA titles, as Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and Yakuza: Like a Dragon will no longer be available in a few weeks. On the other hand, users who are enjoying Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War should also hurry up.
The list also includes attractive titles such as Friday the 13th, The Escapists 2, Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition, El Hijo – A Wild West Tale and more.
You can now mark your calendar, as all games will no longer be available in the Extra and Premium (Deluxe) catalog next Decembre 19th. Therefore, you have just under a month to take a look at them before it’s too late. Below I leave you the complete list:
Caladrius Blaze
Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
Foreclosed
Friday the 13th
Legends of Ethernal
Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
The Escapists 2
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
