Everything is ready to start the Black Friday 2023 sales, which reveals its discounts for the PlayStation subscription service plans.

PlayStation Plus also joins Black Friday 2023

Join the conversation

Less than a week ago, the big PS5 sale for Black Friday was announced. The new PlayStation console can be found cheaper in physical and online stores for a few days on the occasion of one of the most important campaigns of each year. In fact, it will not be the company’s only offer.

Along with the PS5 promotion, a list of games and accessories that will receive discounts over the next few days was anticipated. However, Sony did not mention any promotion for PlayStation Plus, which until now also benefited from the Black Friday offers. Now it is confirmed that all subscription service plans will receive discounts.

As part of the Black Friday promotion, Players who join PlayStation Plus from November 17 to 27 can save up to 30% on 12-month subscription plans. Likewise, current subscribers of the service will be able to save 25% when upgrading their plan to PlayStation Plus Extra, or save 30% when upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.

The new PlayStation Plus continues to receive news

While PlayStation Plus Essential remains the service that the company offered in the past, The Extra and Premium/Deluxe plan adds hundreds of PS4 and PS5 titles through the Game Catalog and the Classics Catalogthe latter being exclusive to the most expensive plan, which has also recently incorporated a content catalog to the Sony Pictures Core application, making it possible to enjoy more than 100 movies to stream on demand.

Curiously, in the last few hours a possible November game for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium has been discovered that could be the icing on the cake before the start of the Black Friday de PlayStationwhich will begin this Friday, November 17.

Join the conversation