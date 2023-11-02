November has only just begun and Sony wanted to start the month in the best possible way by announcing what the next video games will be that all those who are signed up for will be able to download for free. PlayStation Plus Essentialthe most basic level of PS Plus.

As usual, users will have access to a total of three titles in which action will be the main genre, either as a mafia gangster, as one of the well-known characters from the Dragon Ball universe or also as a soldier. elite to combat hordes of lethal xenomorphs.

Three proposals that will provide you with great entertainment and that you can play starting November 7. Specifically, they are the following games:

All of them can be yours if you catch them before December 4, so that they will become yours as long as you keep the subscription active. Likewise, we remember that you still have time to redeem the October games, which will disappear on October 6, so you still have a few days ahead of you to do so.

