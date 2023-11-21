The PlayStation Plus Premium demos are updated, allowing two playable tests for two of the releases that have generated the most comments in 2023.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for the month of November are now available for all PS5 and PS4 players who want to download them and get them thanks to the subscription to the Sony service. Therefore, it is time to look forward to the month of December to know the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games on the date marked by the Japanese company on the calendar. Before that time arrives, however, two new free game trial for a limited time for PlayStation Plus Premium users, with the best and worst game of 2023.

In this way, all those who are subscribed to the aforementioned modality can now download a free access trial to Baldur’s Gate IIIwhich is rated as the best game of the year, and another corresponding to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which has suffered a completely different fate. As for Baldur’s Gate III, the test lasts two hourswhile Gollum’s is just one hour. Both are now available for download through Sony’s subscription service.

PlayStation Plus Premium adds two new demos to the service

Thus, all those with an active PlayStation Plus Premium subscription can Go to the game testing section of the platform to know what material these two proposals that we detail below are made of.

Baldur’s Gate III

First they kidnap you, then they infect you, and in the end you are lost. You are becoming a monster, but as the corruption grows within you, so does your power. It forges a story of camaraderie and tradition, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. In the midst of a conflict between devils, deities, and sinister forces from other worlds, you and your party will decide the fate of the Forgotten Realms.Baldur’s Gate III is defined on its PlayStation Store page.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

You have nothing left to lose… How far will he go to recover his treasure? Developed in parallel to the events described in The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action-adventure game and an epic interactive experience. You will step into the shoes of the enigmatic Gollum on his perilous journey to find out how he outwitted the most powerful characters in Middle-earth.

Therefore, do not miss the opportunity to try both games for a certain time to find out if they convince you thanks to your PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

