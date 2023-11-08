PlayStation Plus Premium players now have a new demo dedicated to Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion available.

Join the conversation

PlayStation Plus Essentials free games are now available for all PS5 and PS4 players, so all those who wish can now have access to Mafia II Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite from now until the beginning of December, so don’t forget to claim them if you haven’t done so until now. Therefore, it is time to look at PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games of the aforementioned month, something for which there is already a date marked on the calendar. While that moment arrives, a new demo has already been presented.

Thus, all those subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium, the most advanced modality of Sony’s subscription service, You can download a new free trial of Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion right now, one of the last big releases of last year. In this way, all PS5 and PS4 players have a 2 hour long demo to see what the result of the work starring Zack is like before Final Fantasy VII Rebirth lands next February 29 exclusively for PS5.

Remember that Everything you do in the demo, which covers from the beginning of the title, will carry over to your final game from Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion if you decide to purchase it or if it appears among PlayStation Plus Extra games in the future. Therefore, you will not lose progress in that regard.

7 games disappear from PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in November 2023

On the other hand, the 7 games that will no longer be available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium during the month of November have been known for some time. In this way, once they have already appeared in Last chance to play tabthese are the titles that will disappear very soon from the subscription service’s catalog:

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

As you well know, these games They will be available on PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium until next November 21so you’ll have to play them before then through the subscription service.

Join the conversation