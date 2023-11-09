Although the free PlayStation Plus games are now available, players do not want to download them due to their low interest.

For a couple of days now, the free PlayStation Plus Essentials games have been available so that all PS5 and PS4 players can download them and add them to their library of Sony console titles. Therefore, now it’s time to focus on what will happen with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games, something for which there is already a date marked on the calendar. And that is precisely what the players seem to expect, because They are not wanting to download the free games of the month.

As reported by some of the users of the Reddit forums dedicated to PlayStation Plus, there are very low interest in games that are being offered this month for free on Sony’s subscription service. This is due to the low rating of the titles offered in this month of November, since Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a 67 on Metacriticwhile the case of Dragon Ball: The Breakers is even more blatant with a 54. In the case of Mafia II: Definitive Editionthe players’ argument is that it cannot be the most important title of the month as it is a remaster of a video game originally released in 2010.

Therefore, there are many players who They’re not even going to bother downloading the new free PlayStation Plus Essentials gamesalthough they do affirm that They will add them to your library so as not to miss the opportunity to do so in the future. However, most of the community does not seem very happy with what is being offered on the platform lately.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lose 7 games in November

So, we will have to see if the additions to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium manages to convince PS5 and PS4 players during the month of November. For the moment, what is known is that there will be 7 titles that will disappear from the subscription service’s catalog, which are the ones you can see below:

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

These games will remain on Sony’s subscription service until next November 21so you still have time to try them through PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium.

