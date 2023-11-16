PlayStation Plus players are very angry with the latest moves made by the subscription service and are canceling their subscriptions.

Just a few hours ago, the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for November 2023 were revealed, thus completing the announcements regarding the penultimate month of the year. All this in parallel to the great discount that the subscription service will have on Black Friday, so it will be much cheaper to access the different programs on the Sony platform. However, it seems that the players are losing patience and they are returning to cancel your subscriptions for a big lie of the Japanese company in relation to the service.

And the latest PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games have shown that The recent price increase of the subscription service has not been motivated to improve the quality of the titles that are offered. As users argue through the Reddit forums, neither in quantity nor quality are they managing to achieve what was promised or come close to what their main competitor, Xbox Game Pass, proposes. “Okay, that’s all then. I will subscribe again when there are good titles. Incredible that they have increased prices so much and this is their offer“, argued one of the subscribers.

Others, for their part, are making the decision to reduce subscription to the most basic level, since they do not consider that there are sufficient arguments for the high cost of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions. “Well, I’m definitely going down to Essential after this. This is great. More motivation for people not to subscribe“. We will have to see what PlayStation’s response is in the month of December to try to alleviate this delicate situation for the service.

While waiting to find out what happens with the games of the month of December, what is already known is the list of 7 titles that leave PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in the month of November. All You can consult the chosen ones below:

Ace of SeafoodConnecTankDandara: Trials of Fear EditionGiana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s CutMomodora: Reverie Under the MoonlightMy Time at PortiaWild Guns: Reloaded

The day chosen for his departure is next November 21when the new additions will arrive that are causing many users to cancel their PlayStation Plus subscription.

