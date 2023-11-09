PlayStation Plus has a multitude of extra content during the month of November 2023, which you can claim right now.

Join the conversation

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month of November are now available for all PS5 and PS4 players who want add them forever to your library of titles on the Valve platform, so Mafia II Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite They are the protagonists on this occasion. Therefore, now it remains to know what happens to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games, for which there is already a date on the calendar. However still you can claim 34 extra content thanks to the subscription service.

So, with at least a subscription to PlayStation Plus Essentials, you can get up to 34 totally free contents and related to some of the free to play video games that are available on both PS5 and PS4. It is unknown until when will they be availableso don’t hesitate to download them and take advantage of them.

All the free extra content of PlayStation Plus in November

Below you can see all the free content that you can claim right now through PlayStation Plus during the month of November, so do not hesitate to take advantage of them thanks to your subscription during the coming weeks.

Therefore, you will be able expand your experience in a multitude of free to play games which are available through PlayStation Plus, so don’t hesitate to get these 34 additional contents.

Join the conversation